Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,173 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $48,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $228.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.17 and a 200-day moving average of $217.41. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $117.88 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

