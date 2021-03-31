Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $43,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,900,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 130.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,166 shares of company stock worth $5,990,840. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

