Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.77 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $46,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $4,989,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $327,040.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,225 shares of company stock valued at $168,220,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,578.14 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

