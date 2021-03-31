Charles E. Jobson Purchases 16,757 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.22.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
