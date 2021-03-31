Charles E. Jobson Purchases 16,757 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

