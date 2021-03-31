Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 26,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,934,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

