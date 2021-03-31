ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 899,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.