CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Short Interest Up 130.5% in March

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the February 28th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 16,024,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $180,280,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $5,671,000.

CFII opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

