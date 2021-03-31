Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $5.47 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 155,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $9,060,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $8,946,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter.

FNOV stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

