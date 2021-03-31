Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1,301.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

