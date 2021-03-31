Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 39,462 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.