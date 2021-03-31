Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 14,372 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:BGS opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

