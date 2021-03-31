Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

