Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $749.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $718.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.90 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

