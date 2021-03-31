Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 6,466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

