Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

