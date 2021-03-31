Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,648,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.