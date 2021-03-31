Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.68% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 130,864 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

