Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,885,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after buying an additional 272,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

