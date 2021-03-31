Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $526.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.18 per share, with a total value of $76,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,425,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,267,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,683 shares of company stock valued at $502,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

