CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 60.2% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 60.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $223,875.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.92 or 0.00643645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

