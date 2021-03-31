Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

