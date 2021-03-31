Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS CEBUY remained flat at $$5.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. Cebu Air has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

