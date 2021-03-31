CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CD Projekt has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTGLY traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 111,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,703. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

