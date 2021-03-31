Ccore Market Capitalization Hits $7,776.36 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $7,776.36 and approximately $43.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.02 or 0.00631733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

