Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CATY. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.