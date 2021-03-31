Castleark Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,586.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $55,474,214. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

COUP stock opened at $238.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.64.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.