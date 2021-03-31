Castleark Management LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GDS during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

