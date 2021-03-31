Castleark Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Shares of ESTC opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,317 shares of company stock worth $18,696,779. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

