Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the February 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,859,757. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

CSTL stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

