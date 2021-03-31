CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

CASI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 151,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,836. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

