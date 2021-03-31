Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Cut by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises 0.5% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA traded up $9.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.94. 20,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,017. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 668,735 shares of company stock worth $188,990,480. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.