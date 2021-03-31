Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CRDF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 991,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $347.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. On average, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Caxton Corp grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $6,711,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.