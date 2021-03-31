Captrust Financial Advisors Has $952,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Fortive stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

