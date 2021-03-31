Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,725,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

