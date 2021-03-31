Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 107 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.82.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.