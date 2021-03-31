Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BCE were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,340 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BCE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.