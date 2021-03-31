Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 229 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.24. 43,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

