Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,411 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 385,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.