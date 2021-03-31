Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $517,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 50,767 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 800,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 187,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 435,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,469,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

