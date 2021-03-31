Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,274 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 386.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.65. 108,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

