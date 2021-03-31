Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,283 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 37,735.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 643,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Eaton by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.35. 28,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,151. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

