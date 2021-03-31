Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,437 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 12,958.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after buying an additional 1,261,443 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,319,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

