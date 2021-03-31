Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 77.8% in March

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of ENDTF stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.82. 1,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.72. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.11.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
