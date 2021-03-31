Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 77.8% in March

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of ENDTF stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.82. 1,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.72. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.11.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.