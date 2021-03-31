Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.61

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$161.61 and traded as high as C$179.65. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$177.98, with a volume of 194,735 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTC.A shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$173.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$161.84. The stock has a market cap of C$10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

