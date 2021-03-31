Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $65.15 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 246,331 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $65,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 348,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

