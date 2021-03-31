Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $42.66 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 628.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Okta were worth $42,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Okta by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.23 and a 200-day moving average of $241.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

