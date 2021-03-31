Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61,103 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $72,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $370.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

