Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $70,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,801,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX opened at $245.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $217.33 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.