Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 394,249 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394,249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $60,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

