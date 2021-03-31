Canaccord Genuity Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$9.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.63.

ARX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,243. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.72. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.67.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

